Woman and man arrested over violent assault on Leeds street

A woman and a man have been arrested following a violent altercation on a Leeds street that left a female needing hospital treatment.

Police were called to Christ Church Avenue in Armley at about 10.45pm last night, Friday, September 27, to a report that a woman had been injured.

Emergency services attended and located the female victim who had suffered a minor injury. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The female was attacked on Christ Church Avenue late on Friday night. (pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted section 18 wounding and a man was also arrested on suspicion of affray. Both remain in custody at this time.

Enquiries remain ongoing today by Leeds District CID.

Anyone who has information about what occurred can also contact detectives, referencing the crime number 13240527887.

Information can also be given online on the police’s LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.