Woman and child found dead in Holbeck flat, police confirm
A woman and child have been found dead inside a flat in south Leeds.
At about 9pm on Thursday night, officers were attending an address in Cross Ingram Road, Holbeck, following concerns being raised about the welfare of the occupants.
A woman and a child were found dead inside the flat.
Although formal identification has not yet been completed, they are believed to be a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son, who both lived at the address.
While enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of their deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
A scene remains in place at the address.