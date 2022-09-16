At about 9pm on Thursday night, officers were attending an address in Cross Ingram Road, Holbeck, following concerns being raised about the welfare of the occupants.

A woman and a child were found dead inside the flat.

Although formal identification has not yet been completed, they are believed to be a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son, who both lived at the address.

The bodies were found in a flat in Cross Ingram Street, Holbeck.

While enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of their deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.