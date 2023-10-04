Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Woman accused of stabbing man to death at Wakefield house to stand trial next year

A woman accused of murdering a man at a Wakefield house will stand trial next year, but a delay means she is yet to enter a plea.
By Nick Frame
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lisa Ellwood is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Ryan Ellwood to death on Greenwood Court in Agbrigg on August 26.

Police were called to reports of a seriously injured man shortly after 11pm. Mrs Ellwood, age 40, of Greenwood Court was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Held on remand at HMP New Hall, she appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link this morning for a preliminary hearing.

Most Popular
Ryan Ellwood died after being stabbed. (pic by WYP)Ryan Ellwood died after being stabbed. (pic by WYP)
Ryan Ellwood died after being stabbed. (pic by WYP)

Her barrister, James Littlehales, said that a psychiatric report had been carried out but the report was yet to be received, so no plea would be entered today.

The Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC set a new date of October 31, when she will be arraigned. A trial date has been set for February 26 next year, and is expected to last five days. She remains in custody.