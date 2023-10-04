Woman accused of stabbing man to death at Wakefield house to stand trial next year
Lisa Ellwood is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Ryan Ellwood to death on Greenwood Court in Agbrigg on August 26.
Police were called to reports of a seriously injured man shortly after 11pm. Mrs Ellwood, age 40, of Greenwood Court was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.
Held on remand at HMP New Hall, she appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link this morning for a preliminary hearing.
Her barrister, James Littlehales, said that a psychiatric report had been carried out but the report was yet to be received, so no plea would be entered today.
The Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC set a new date of October 31, when she will be arraigned. A trial date has been set for February 26 next year, and is expected to last five days. She remains in custody.