Woman accused of stabbing man to death at Wakefield house to stand trial next year

A woman accused of murdering a man at a Wakefield house will stand trial next year, but a delay means she is yet to enter a plea.

Lisa Ellwood is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Ryan Ellwood to death on Greenwood Court in Agbrigg on August 26.

Police were called to reports of a seriously injured man shortly after 11pm. Mrs Ellwood, age 40, of Greenwood Court was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

Held on remand at HMP New Hall, she appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link this morning for a preliminary hearing.

Ryan Ellwood died after being stabbed. (pic by WYP)

Her barrister, James Littlehales, said that a psychiatric report had been carried out but the report was yet to be received, so no plea would be entered today.