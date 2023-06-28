Cyrus Scarborough, aged 28, has now been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court for the attacks, after a judge passed an 18 year jail term.

The court heard how South Yorkshire Police were called to London Road at around 3am on Sunday, April 24, after reports that a man had been attacked in a pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury was told Scarborough had launched an unprovoked attack on her victim, pushing him to the floor, whilst shouting 'I'm going to kill you'. Scarborough sat on top of her victim, before pushing her fingers into the victim's eyes, causing the man, aged in his 50s, to permanently lose his sight in one eye.

Cyrus Scarborough, aged 28 has been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court for two attacks on men, after a judge passed an 18 year jail term.

She was restrained by members of the public and arrested by officers at the scene.

Just two days later on Tuesday, April 26, Scarborough was at a friend’s house when she attacked another man.

She attacked him with a knife, stabbing him three times in his chest, neck and head and also breaking a glass bottle on the back of his head. The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained serious cuts, but went on to make a full recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer, PC Hollie Winkless, said: “Scarborough’s victims both suffered serious injuries in these two brutal, and completely unprovoked attacks, one of which has left a victim with permanent life altering injuries.

a

“I want to thank both victims for their strength and support throughout our investigation, and for their bravery discussing these traumatic and violent incidents before the courts.

“We have worked hard to achieve this result and we are satisfied with the sentence Scarborough has been served. She is now behind bars, where she cannot cause further harm.”

Scarborough formerly of Raynville Road, Leeds, was arrested on April 26 following the second offence and charged with two counts of Section 18 assault and remanded into custody. Following a trial earlier this year, she was found guilty of both counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad