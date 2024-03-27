Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident, on Winrose Crescent, involved the occupants of a number of vehicles and was reported shortly before 3pm on Saturday (March 23).

Police are investigating after a car was attacked by a thug carrying an axe and a baseball bat on Winrose Crescent, Belle Isle, on March 23. Photo: Google/National World.

It saw a car attacked by a man armed with both a baseball bat and an axe, as officers were told that another suspect was seen with “what appeared to be a handgun”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, West Yorkshire Police said that there was no evidence of a firearm discharge when they arrived at the scene.

On Monday afternoon (March 25), there was significant police activity in Huddersfield in connection with the force’s investigation. It was later confirmed that a 33-year-old man had been arrested.