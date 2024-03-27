Winrose Crescent Belle Isle: Man arrested after car attacked in Leeds 'disturbance' as investigation continues

A man has been arrested over a “disturbance” in Belle Isle.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 27th Mar 2024, 07:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident, on Winrose Crescent, involved the occupants of a number of vehicles and was reported shortly before 3pm on Saturday (March 23).

Police are investigating after a car was attacked by a thug carrying an axe and a baseball bat on Winrose Crescent, Belle Isle, on March 23. Photo: Google/National World.Police are investigating after a car was attacked by a thug carrying an axe and a baseball bat on Winrose Crescent, Belle Isle, on March 23. Photo: Google/National World.
Police are investigating after a car was attacked by a thug carrying an axe and a baseball bat on Winrose Crescent, Belle Isle, on March 23. Photo: Google/National World.

It saw a car attacked by a man armed with both a baseball bat and an axe, as officers were told that another suspect was seen with “what appeared to be a handgun”.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, West Yorkshire Police said that there was no evidence of a firearm discharge when they arrived at the scene.

On Monday afternoon (March 25), there was significant police activity in Huddersfield in connection with the force’s investigation. It was later confirmed that a 33-year-old man had been arrested.

He has since been released on conditional bail and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceHuddersfield