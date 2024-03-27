Winrose Crescent Belle Isle: Man arrested after car attacked in Leeds 'disturbance' as investigation continues
The incident, on Winrose Crescent, involved the occupants of a number of vehicles and was reported shortly before 3pm on Saturday (March 23).
It saw a car attacked by a man armed with both a baseball bat and an axe, as officers were told that another suspect was seen with “what appeared to be a handgun”.
However, West Yorkshire Police said that there was no evidence of a firearm discharge when they arrived at the scene.
On Monday afternoon (March 25), there was significant police activity in Huddersfield in connection with the force’s investigation. It was later confirmed that a 33-year-old man had been arrested.
He has since been released on conditional bail and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.