Window cleaner has Leeds home raided after making 'stupid decision' to sell drugs
Police targeted the property on Snowden Vale in Bramley and only found £85 worth of cannabis, but mobile phones belonging to Adam Yates clearly showed he had been dealing.
The 28-year-old had quickly confessed to officers after he was arrested and said: “Business has been slow so I have been dealing cannabis for another person.”
More than £4,000 in cash was found, along with dealer lists during the raid in March 2022, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.
Yates, of Wyther Park Road, Armley, admitted dealing in cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and acquiring criminal property.
His partner was also charged but the Crown’s case against her was discontinued.
Prosecutor Heather Gilmore said there was no explanation as to why the case had taken more than three years to reach court.
Little mitigation was offered by Yates’ barrister Mark Foley after Judge Kate Rayfield said she would not send him into custody, giving the delay in proceedings as one standout reason.
She told Yates: “I’m not here to lecture you about dealing in cannabis, I’m here to sentence you for it.”
She gave him a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.