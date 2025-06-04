A teenager who lured a younger boy to his bedroom to sexually assault him has been told his actions were “wicked”.

Kalvin Dennis was just 17 himself when he pinned the boy down and excitedly told him: “Let’s get freaky.”

The victim had been tempted into Dennis’ room who said he wanted to show him his model train set.

Still only 19, Dennis was given a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court because he was still a child at the time of his offending.

The court heard that Dennis had spent much of his childhood living in care, and in May 2023 was living at a home in Derby.

Dennis lured the boy to his room promising to show him his toy trains. | Adobe / NW

He invited the boy, who was either 15 or 16 at the time, to his room saying he wanted to show him his new toy trains, prosecutor Verity Barnes told the court.

But once inside the room, he pushed the boy onto the bed, pinned him down by his knees and started pulling at the waistband of his shorts and underwear, while saying he wanted to get “freaky”.

The boy was able to wriggle free and tried to walk out of the room, but Dennis grabbed him by his wrist and touched the boy’s penis through his clothes with his other hand.

The boy later said it made him feel “angry, upset, horrified and disgusted”.

Dennis, now of Kingston Terrace, Woodhouse, later drunkenly confessed to his mother what he had done, and then contacted the police himself in September of 2023.

He later admitted two counts of sexual assault.

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister Nathan Davis after Judge Geoffrey Marson KC said he would not lock him up.

Judge Marson told Dennis: “At the time of the offence you were only 17 but the boy was only 15 or 16. What you did to him was wicked and dreadful.

“It’s clear to me from what I have heard is that he has suffered greatly as a consequence of what you did.

“You had planned to take him to the bedroom for the purpose of sexually assaulting him.”

He gave Dennis an eight-month sentence in a young offender institute, suspended for 12 months, with 30 rehabilitation days and a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was also put on the sex offender register for 10 years and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, banning him with contact with under 18s.