Career criminal Paul Owens was described as being a “blight on his parents’ lives” by a judge at Leeds Crown Court after it was heard the 48-year-old had regularly stolen cash from the pair between prison stints over the years.

For his latest offending, he spent five months between April and September 2020 plundering their bank account, racked up huge debts on credit cards in his mother’s name and then would “sell” items on over eBay that would never be posted out.

Owens was handed a 12-month jail term, and a five-year restraining order to keep him away from his parents.

Owens used eBay to defraud his parents.

The judge, Anthony Kelbrick said: “You have a dreadful criminal record and have been in prison for many serious offences. They are mean, wicked and calculated offences from a man who has been a blight on his parents’ lives for years.”

Prosecutor Brian Russell said Owens’ parents, who live in Wakefield, were away on holiday in September 2020 when they received notifications that money was being taken from their account. It transpired that more than £7,357 was removed from the account over the months. His mother realised it could only have been done by someone with access to her laptop and passwords.

The credit cards, on which he spent more than £5,600, were found at Owens’ address when he was arrested.

His mother had also been contacted by eBay demanding money after an account was set up in her name in which items were put up for sale.

Money from the sales were sent to his mother’s account, but then removed. The items were never sent. She was told she owed more than £3,109.

Owens admitted one count of theft and three counts of fraud.

He has a lengthy record which includes 27 convictions for 96 offences, including multiple thefts and fraud. He is currently serving a five-year sentence for burglary, fraud and theft.

Mitigating on his behalf, Anthony Dunne said Owens had apologised to his parents and accepted he abused their trust, but was now drug free and hoping to remain so.

