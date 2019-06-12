Why a driver moving garden waste in Leeds found himself in court

A driver carrying a huge heap of garden waste is to appear in court after being stopped by police.

The man was shifting three and a half tonnes of turf when he was pulled over on Wakefield Road in Morley on Wednesday.

The turf was so heavy the trailer was groaning under the weight

Officers said the driver was exceeding the weight limit for trailers and posed a significant risk to other motorists due to his increased stopping distance.

Stopping distances are already heightened during wet weather from less friction on slippery roads.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit tweeted pictures of the vehicle, writing: "Vehicle appeared overweight. Upon weighing it we found that it was 41% over on Gross and 35% over on rear axle. The driver now awaits his day in court. This would have dramatically increased the vehicles stopping distance in this weather."

The total amount the driver was carrying amounted to 3,500kg, with the stopping distance for an average 1,500kg car in a 30mph zone being 23m.