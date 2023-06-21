Shortly before 1.30pm yesterday (Tuesday June 20) a police car and a member of the public’s vehicle crashed on Whitehouse Lane, between Swillington and Great Preston. A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

He was taken to hospital to be checked over. A police officers suffered minor injuries and did not require treatment in hospital.

In a statement, spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At about 1.23pm today, a collision occurred in Whitehouse Lane, Leeds, involving a police car and a member of the public’s vehicle.

Whitehouse Lane, Leeds, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)