Whitehouse Lane Leeds crash: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after police car crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash involving a police car in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read

Shortly before 1.30pm yesterday (Tuesday June 20) a police car and a member of the public’s vehicle crashed on Whitehouse Lane, between Swillington and Great Preston. A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

He was taken to hospital to be checked over. A police officers suffered minor injuries and did not require treatment in hospital.

In a statement, spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At about 1.23pm today, a collision occurred in Whitehouse Lane, Leeds, involving a police car and a member of the public’s vehicle.

Whitehouse Lane, Leeds, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

“The male member of the public was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to hospital to be checked over. The officer received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.”