Whitehouse Lane Leeds crash: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after police car crash
Shortly before 1.30pm yesterday (Tuesday June 20) a police car and a member of the public’s vehicle crashed on Whitehouse Lane, between Swillington and Great Preston. A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
He was taken to hospital to be checked over. A police officers suffered minor injuries and did not require treatment in hospital.
