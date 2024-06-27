White Rose Shopping Centre: Staff traumatised after Leeds store raided by robbers armed with chainsaw and bats
The terrifying incident, at Beaverbrooks jewellers in the White Rose Shopping Centre, saw five suspects make off with a number of watches last night (June 26).
Police said that a member of staff had their hair pulled during the raid, which was reported shortly before 9pm.
The suspects smashed glass cabinets in the store before leaving the scene.
Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “This clearly planned and targeted robbery has taken place when the shopping centre was reasonably quiet, but I understand the huge concern that seeing these individuals armed with multiple weapons will have caused to those who were present.
“Thankfully, the staff member who was confronted by these robbers did not suffer any lasting injury, but this has been an extremely traumatic experience for them.
“Any use of weapons that causes people to fear violence is extremely serious.
“We have extensive enquiries ongoing to identify those responsible. I would urge anyone who has any information that could assist us in our ongoing investigation into this robbery to please make contact.”
An investigation has been launched and those with information have been urged to call 101 or report via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240344913.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.