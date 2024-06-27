Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff were left traumatised after a store was targeted by robbers armed with a chainsaw, baseball bats and a sledgehammer.

The terrifying incident, at Beaverbrooks jewellers in the White Rose Shopping Centre, saw five suspects make off with a number of watches last night (June 26).

Police said that a member of staff had their hair pulled during the raid, which was reported shortly before 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Rose Shopping Centre was targeted in an armed robbery on June 26. | National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspects smashed glass cabinets in the store before leaving the scene.

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “This clearly planned and targeted robbery has taken place when the shopping centre was reasonably quiet, but I understand the huge concern that seeing these individuals armed with multiple weapons will have caused to those who were present.

“Thankfully, the staff member who was confronted by these robbers did not suffer any lasting injury, but this has been an extremely traumatic experience for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any use of weapons that causes people to fear violence is extremely serious.

“We have extensive enquiries ongoing to identify those responsible. I would urge anyone who has any information that could assist us in our ongoing investigation into this robbery to please make contact.”

An investigation has been launched and those with information have been urged to call 101 or report via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240344913.