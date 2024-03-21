Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police have posted on their social media channels today (Thursday) requesting the public's help tracking the vehicle.

The vehicle was a white Ford Transit van with registration plate no HG61PMV. It was stolen on Tuesday (March 19).

A white Ford transit van (not pictured) with the registration plate 'HG61PMV' has been stolen.

The van is sign written with ‘Dakin Developments Limited’ on the sides and rear door.

At the time of the theft, there were around a dozen white bags of asbestos inside the vehicle which were sealed with black duct tape.