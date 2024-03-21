White Ford transit van with bags of asbestos inside stolen from Ilkley as West Yorkshire Police issue appeal
A van has been stolen in Ilkley with bags of asbestos inside.
West Yorkshire Police have posted on their social media channels today (Thursday) requesting the public's help tracking the vehicle.
The vehicle was a white Ford Transit van with registration plate no HG61PMV. It was stolen on Tuesday (March 19).
The van is sign written with ‘Dakin Developments Limited’ on the sides and rear door.
At the time of the theft, there were around a dozen white bags of asbestos inside the vehicle which were sealed with black duct tape.
Anyone who sees the van is asked to report it online or 101.