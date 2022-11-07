News you can trust since 1890
Whinmoor police incident: Man loses an ear as couple violently attacked by masked thugs in Leeds

A man has suffered serious injuries, including a partially severed ear, after being attacked in Leeds last night.

By Alex Grant
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 3:24pm

At 6.06pm yesterday, police received a report of a man and a woman having been assaulted by a group of males in a car park on Naburn Close, Whinmoor.

The 34-year-old man had received serious injuries, including a partially severed ear, a broken nose and missing teeth. The 28-year-old woman received minor injuries.

The suspects, who were masked, were believed to have been armed with knives.

The couple were attacked in a car park on Naburn Close, Whinmoor. Picture: Google

They left the scene in a car.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident, which is believed to have been a targeted attack.