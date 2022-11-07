Whinmoor police incident: Man loses an ear as couple violently attacked by masked thugs in Leeds
A man has suffered serious injuries, including a partially severed ear, after being attacked in Leeds last night.
At 6.06pm yesterday, police received a report of a man and a woman having been assaulted by a group of males in a car park on Naburn Close, Whinmoor.
The 34-year-old man had received serious injuries, including a partially severed ear, a broken nose and missing teeth. The 28-year-old woman received minor injuries.
The suspects, who were masked, were believed to have been armed with knives.
They left the scene in a car.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident, which is believed to have been a targeted attack.