At 6.06pm yesterday, police received a report of a man and a woman having been assaulted by a group of males in a car park on Naburn Close, Whinmoor.

The 34-year-old man had received serious injuries, including a partially severed ear, a broken nose and missing teeth. The 28-year-old woman received minor injuries.

The suspects, who were masked, were believed to have been armed with knives.

The couple were attacked in a car park on Naburn Close, Whinmoor. Picture: Google

They left the scene in a car.