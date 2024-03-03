Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gareth Beaumont, who has more than 40 previous convictions for thefts and similar offences, was given a six-month jail term in January after admitting break-ins at Bob's Heel Bar in Chapel Allerton and La Terrasse Brasserie in Oakwood.

The sentence came just weeks after he was jailed for nine months for another burglary at a Sainsbury's store on Quarry Hill, meaning he will effectively serve a 15-month sentence overall.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court this week to appeal the sentence, mitigating on his behalf, barrister Craig Sutcliffe argued that had all offences been dealt with together then the "principal of totality" would have been adopted by the court - a sentence to reflect the overall criminality and one that is proportionate. He said: "It would not have been a sentence of such length."

In dealing with the appeal, Judge Kate Rayfield and two members of an independent panel briefly discussed the sentence before deciding that it was proportionate. They even formed the view that the appropriate sentence could have been "in excess" of what he received, particularly given his already-lengthy criminal record and that it was a "professional offending to a degree" having taken items to ensure they gain entry to the businesses.

The court heard that Beaumont, 42, had broken into Bob's Heel Bar, a shoe-repair shop on Stainbeck Lane in Chapel Allerton overnight on March 17 last year. Throwing a rock through the window he took a charity box containing £10. He left his blood behind at the scene, allowing the police to match his DNA.

Beaumont broke into Bob's Heel Bar and La Terrasse and was jailed, but appealed. (pics by National World / Google Maps)

Then at around 3am on June 22, he and an accomplice smashed their way into La Terrasse, on Roundhay Road in Oakwood. They stole a tablet used for taking orders in the restaurant which was later found on them.

Beaumont, of Nowell Place, Harehills, later admitted both offences. However, on Christmas Eve last year he and accomplice walked into the Sainsbury's on Quarry Hill with the other man squeezing behind the unattended counter and stealing bottles of spirits, before passing them to Beaumont.