Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The officers had been in Altofts when they saw Lejdi Kurdari leaving the property on Lawns View with a blue carrier bag, but recognised the unmistakeable stench of cannabis coming from him.

He was stopped and police went in to search the property, where they found Elsjan Boci. They also found that two of the bedrooms and the attic had been "turned over to the production of cannabis", Leeds Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a sophisticated set up of lights, extractors and fans. In one room they found the remanence of cannabis plants, in the other they found harvested plants that had been stripped and set out for drying. In the the loft they found saplings. Like many such set-ups, the electricity had also been bypassed.

They found photos on Kurdari's phone that showed large-scale cannabis grows dating back to November last year. The pair, who are both illegal Albanian immigrants, were arrested. They both admitted the production of cannabis plants and held on remand.

Mitigating for 33-year-old Kurdari, Christopher Morton said: "By way of explanation, he came her illegally in November 2021. He came by boat and incurred a significant debt for trafficking himself into the country.

"He worked in construction and a car wash and began to discharge the debt. He got a private tenancy in Altofts before he was approached by others to set up the cannabis grow. He wanted to get out of the drug process but felt he could not do so."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 21-year-old Boci, Stephen Swan said he "naively" thought he could illegally come to the UK and get work in construction. Like his co-defendant, he was indebted to the trafficking gang and worked on the cannabis farm to pay it back.

Kurdari (left) and Boci were jailed for their part in the cannabis operation. (pics by WYP)