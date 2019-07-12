Wheelchair-bound Leeds pensioner forced to watch as burglar walked into his home

Have your say

A disabled elderly man was forced to watch as a burglar entered his home and stole his money, his son has said.

Dennis Birch, who is 88 and wheelchair-bound, was at home in Harehills on Wednesday afternoon when a man entered the house at around 4pm.

Dennis Birch, 88, was burgled when a stranger entered his home in Harehills, his son Paul Daley says

Dennis' son, Paul Daley, said his father had the door open at the time due to the hot weather, and had to watch as the man came in and went upstairs.

Paul has since released stills from CCTV captured inside his father's home.

He said: "The guy entered the house uninvited.

"You can hear on the CCTV what he is saying but it's in a different language and Dad doesn't understand and wants him out.

"The guy uses a distraction and is blocking dad's eyes so he can get his wallet without him seeing it."

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating the burglary.

The spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating a report of a residential burglary on Ashton Place, Harehills.

"Enquiries are ongoing."