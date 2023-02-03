The investigation began after an elderly woman was hit by a dark-coloured Fiat 500 outside the Wetherby Whaler fish and chip restaurant on December 27 last year. The victim suffered serious leg injuries as a result of the collision, which happened in Market Place at around 6.30pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle was not present when police arrived. Enquiries have established that the woman [pictured] got into the Fiat just before it was involved in the collision.”

Anyone who can help to identify the woman in the image is asked to contact PC 709 Brown at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 13220706935, or use the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through its online reporting form.