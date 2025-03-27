Wetherby Road: Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash in Leeds

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after a crash in Leeds.
The incident, that was reported shortly before 3.30pm yesterday (March 26), happened on Wetherby Road.

It was a red Ford Focus - that was travelling on Red Hall Lane onto Wetherby Road - collide with a white BMW.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the Ford Focus, a 59-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving and for the possession of a class B drug.”

