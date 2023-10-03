Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Wetherby jail's x-ray machine spotted mobile phone hidden in prisoner's anus

A prisoner was caught smuggling a mobile phone in his anus when he was transferred to HMP Wealstun.
By Nick Frame
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The eye-watering discovery was made by an x-ray machine when Mark Smith was being checked into the Wetherby jail on June 2, having come from HMP Doncaster. He is serving a 21-month sentence imposed in May for affray.

Officers at Wealstun challenged him when the machine flagged up the foreign object, but denied having any items stashed. A second scan was taken and the phone showed up again, and was given another opportunity to remove the phone, but refused. The 42-year-old was then told he would be sent to segregation, so eventually retrieved the phone himself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was found to be in working order, but had a flat battery. At Leeds Crown Court He admitted an offence of possessing a prohibited item in prison. Prosecutor Jessica Lister said that he has 26 convictions for 61 offences.

Most Popular
Smith tried to smuggle the phone into HMP Wealstun in his anus. (pic by National World)Smith tried to smuggle the phone into HMP Wealstun in his anus. (pic by National World)
Smith tried to smuggle the phone into HMP Wealstun in his anus. (pic by National World)

Mitigating, Mahdev Sachdev said: “He expresses his remorse for his actions, he is sorry and that is reflected in his early guilty plea. It was not a smart phone, it was one with simply a key pad, there was no sim card and there was no camera of recording feature. He has not been in any reported trouble since this offence.”

Judge Neil Clark handed him an additional nine months’ jail, to run consecutively to his current sentence. He told him: “You admitted the offence but I don’t suppose you had much choice. You accept it’s serious offending. You went to considerable lengths to conceal the item.”