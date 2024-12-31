Wetherby: Arrest made after reports motorist 'intentionally' drove into woman in Leeds market town
West Yorkshire Police were called at 7.25pm last night (Monday) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car at The Village, Thorp Arch, Wetherby.
A force spokesperson said: “A further call was received reporting that the black Vauxhall Corsa involved had intentionally driven at the woman.
“The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment to multiple injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening.
“As a result of enquiries, a 20-year-old woman was arrested a short time later on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident.
“She remains in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240707302 or by using the online LiveChat facility.