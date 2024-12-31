Wetherby: Arrest made after reports motorist 'intentionally' drove into woman in Leeds market town

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 13:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have made an arrest after after reports that a motorist “intentionally” drove into a woman in Wetherby.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 7.25pm last night (Monday) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car at The Village, Thorp Arch, Wetherby.

A force spokesperson said: “A further call was received reporting that the black Vauxhall Corsa involved had intentionally driven at the woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment to multiple injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening.

The crash happened in Thorp Arch, WetherbyThe crash happened in Thorp Arch, Wetherby
The crash happened in Thorp Arch, Wetherby | Google

For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post

“As a result of enquiries, a 20-year-old woman was arrested a short time later on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident.

“She remains in custody and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240707302 or by using the online LiveChat facility.

Related topics:WetherbyWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice