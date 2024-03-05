Westgate Wakefield: Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after bar raided by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
The warrant, executed at a bar on Westgate in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 3), resulted in the premises being closed to the public while further enquiries were carried out.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Following further enquiries, he was also arrested on suspicion of further drug offences and possession of offensive weapons.
West Yorkshire Police has not said which bar the incident related to.
Inspector Paul Fraser, of the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The action taken was part of our ‘tackle not tolerate’ approach to policing across the city centre.
“Concerns had been raised about criminal behaviour taking place within this venue and we have acted on this information and recovered drugs and offensive weapons.
“If anyone has concerns about drug dealing or any other criminality taking place in our night-time economy then I would urge them to report it so that we can take action to keep the city centre a safe place for all.”