West Yorkshire sex offender brought to justice more than 20 years after he indecently assaulted child

David Wilson was locked up for two and a half years after pleading guilty to indecent assault.

Wilson, 47, was aged in his 20s when he committed the offence.

The victim read a statement to the court describing the years of physiological torment she had suffered since her ordeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Wilson was jailed for two and half years for indecently assault a young girl

The offence came to light when she reported the abuse to police last year.

Judge Graham Reeds QC told Wilson, of Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford, that he must go on the sex offender register for life.

He told Wilson that he had caused the victim "significant psychological harm."