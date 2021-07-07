West Yorkshire sex offender brought to justice more than 20 years after he indecently assaulted child
A sex offender has been sent to prison more than two decades after he abused a girl under the age of ten.
David Wilson was locked up for two and a half years after pleading guilty to indecent assault.
Wilson, 47, was aged in his 20s when he committed the offence.
The victim read a statement to the court describing the years of physiological torment she had suffered since her ordeal.
The offence came to light when she reported the abuse to police last year.
Judge Graham Reeds QC told Wilson, of Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford, that he must go on the sex offender register for life.
He told Wilson that he had caused the victim "significant psychological harm."
The judge also praised the victim for her bravery and the dignity she had shown.