West Yorkshire revealed as disability hate crime hotspot
West Yorkshire has been revealed as the worst place for disability hate crime offences, shocking new figures released today show.
There were a total of 818 disability hate crimes recorded in the region during 2018/19 - the highest in England and Wales. statistics obtained by charity United Response show.
This is a rise of 53 per cent from the previous 12 months and an even bigger increase of 156 per cent on the 319 crimes recorded in 2016/17.
Almost half (395) of last year’s crimes were classified as ‘violence against the person’ - more than any other single type of crime in the area and up considerably from the year before.
These crimes include assault, harassment, stalking and malicious communications towards a victim.
Public order offences remained high for the second year running with 314 separate incidents.
Learning disability charity United Response’s national investigation comes ahead of National Disability Hate Crime Awareness Week, which starts on Saturday.
The charity submitted Freedom of Information requests to 45 police forces across England and Wales, 34 of which responded with disability hate crime incident figures.
The FOIs also sought figures on prosecution or charge rates for disability hate crimes, as well as repeat offender frequency
The full investigation showed that fewer people are being charged or prosecuted for disability hate crimes across England and Wales despite continued rises in reports.
United Response hate crime coordinator Joanne Silkestone said: “Just as last year, these figures are deeply worrying. The hard facts are that more and more people with learning disabilities or autism are being subjected to criminal harm and seemingly a smaller proportion of those responsible are being given the punishment they deserve.”