A “vile” sexual predator secretly filmed customers who used his laser hair removal business near Leeds.

Terry James, 53, abused his victims’ trust when he carried out multiple sexual offences, including 13 counts of assault by penetration and five sexual assaults.

James, of Halifax Road in Dewsbury, would abuse his victims by secretly filming and taking pictures of them whilst they were under the guise of receiving treatment at his business on Tong Lane, between Leeds and Bradford.

At Bradford Crown Court on Friday (December 1), he was sentenced to 17 years in prison, made to sign the register as a sex offender for life and comply with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Terry James, 55, carried out multiple sex offences against people who used his laser hair removal business (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

Detective Inspector Ian Cottrell, of Bradford District Safeguarding Team, said: “James is a vile and dangerous sexual predator who deserves to be behind bars for a very long time.

“He put his victims through a horrific ordeal, they trusted him and he abused it in the most depraved way. I hope the victims can get some comfort and justice from the sentence knowing that he will be in prison for 17 years.

“This was a complex investigation in which my team investigated sensitively, supporting the victims throughout. This was highlighted by Judge Sophie McKone who commended DC Becky Allen for her hard work throughout the investigation.