West Yorkshire Police worker admits slapping woman's bottom during boozy night out

Matthew Oxby pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault during a hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday, May 18.

The 48-year-old, who is as an IT worker for the force’s regional scientific support services, had been out drinking in Wakefield on December 16 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was described as being “high spirits” after entering the bar in Northgate at around 10.30pm on December 6 last year. The complainant had been dancing and went to the bar where Oxby was stood speaking with a friend.

Oxby slapped the woman's bottom in a bar on Northgate in Wakefield.

He then smacked the woman’s bottom cheek and squeezed it while making a reference to it being “nice”. Oxby was arrested and interviewed where he admitted what he had done, but denied it was sexual.

Oxby, of Poplars, Road, Kendray, Barnsley, has no previous convictions. Mitigating on his behalf, Hamzah Qureshi told the court: “He does accept the charge and is remorseful. He had met a friend whom he had not seen for a long time and was in high spirits. He wishes to apologise.”

District Judge David Kitson told Oxby that he gave him credit for his early guilty plea, adding: “It seems to me it was very ill-judged and inappropriate on your part, rather than being overtly sexual. It was touching the complainant’s bottom over clothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He fined him £800, told him to pay £200 compensation to the victim and £405 costs.