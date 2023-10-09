Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

West Yorkshire Police search for Pontefract man wanted in connection with robbery and burglary offences

Police in Wakefield are searching for a man wanted in connection with robbery and burglary offences.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Daniel Ruckledge, 38, from Pontefract, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of proportionate build with tattoos of names on both his arms and wrists.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police want to speak to him about the offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries to locate Ruckledge are ongoing to locate and those who can assist have been urged to call 101, quoting reference 13230539773.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.