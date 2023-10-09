West Yorkshire Police search for Pontefract man wanted in connection with robbery and burglary offences
Police in Wakefield are searching for a man wanted in connection with robbery and burglary offences.
Daniel Ruckledge, 38, from Pontefract, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of proportionate build with tattoos of names on both his arms and wrists.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police want to speak to him about the offences.
Enquiries to locate Ruckledge are ongoing to locate and those who can assist have been urged to call 101, quoting reference 13230539773.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.