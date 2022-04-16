An appeal has been launched following the attack on the Spen Valley Greenway, in Dewsbury, on Wednesday April 6.

The assault took place between near Kwik Fit and Asda between 7pm and 8pm

Two males approached a lone male, who was walking along the Greenway, and shouted verbal abuse at him.

Police have released two e-fit images following an attack on a man on the Spen Valley Greenway, in Dewsbury, on Wednesday April 6.

The suspects proceed to assault the male, leaving him with minor injuries and shaken by what took place.

A hate crime was recorded in connection with the incident due to comments made by the suspects.

One suspect is described as a black male, around 6ft tall, of slim build with a shaved head and moustache.

He was also believed to be wearing a dark blue hoodie, black joggers and white trainers, with a stretcher in one of his ears.

The second suspect is described as an Asian male, around 6ft tall and of slim build, a shaved head and stubble on his face, wearing blue jeans and a dark coloured top.

Initial enquiries suggest that there were two people who approached the incident on push bikes which led to the suspects fleeing the area.

Officers are keen to speak to those persons as witnesses or to anyone else who saw or has information about the offence.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220185349.