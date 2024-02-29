Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Armley: West Yorkshire Police receive complaint over use of force during man's arrest in Leeds

A complaint has been made to West Yorkshire Police over the use of force while arresting a man in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:24 GMT
The arrest was made in Armley on Monday morning (February 26).

The force's Professional Standards Directorate, which assesses complaints made about the conduct of its officers and staff, is looking into the incident following a third-party complaint. 

A complaint has been made to West Yorkshire Police over the use of force during an arrest in Armley, Leeds, on Monday February 26 (Stock image by National World)A complaint has been made to West Yorkshire Police over the use of force during an arrest in Armley, Leeds, on Monday February 26 (Stock image by National World)
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "West Yorkshire Police received a call from a third-party reporting concern about the level of force used during the arrest of a man in Armley.

"No complaint has been received from the subject of the arrest and the Professional Standards Directorate is making further enquiries."

