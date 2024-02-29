Armley: West Yorkshire Police receive complaint over use of force during man's arrest in Leeds
The arrest was made in Armley on Monday morning (February 26).
The force's Professional Standards Directorate, which assesses complaints made about the conduct of its officers and staff, is looking into the incident following a third-party complaint.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "West Yorkshire Police received a call from a third-party reporting concern about the level of force used during the arrest of a man in Armley.
"No complaint has been received from the subject of the arrest and the Professional Standards Directorate is making further enquiries."