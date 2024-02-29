Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The arrest was made in Armley on Monday morning (February 26).

The force's Professional Standards Directorate, which assesses complaints made about the conduct of its officers and staff, is looking into the incident following a third-party complaint.

A complaint has been made to West Yorkshire Police over the use of force during an arrest in Armley, Leeds, on Monday February 26 (Stock image by National World)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "West Yorkshire Police received a call from a third-party reporting concern about the level of force used during the arrest of a man in Armley.