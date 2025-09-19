West Yorkshire Police officer to stand trial charged with assault

A West Yorkshire Police officer is due to go on trial after being charged with an on-duty assault.

PC Kenny Walton, who is based in Wakefield District, has been charged with one count of common assault relating to an incident in Wakefield on 16 June 2024.

The 39-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge and was bailed ahead of a trial which is due to start at Sheffield Magistrates Court today (September 19).

He was removed from frontline policing and put on restricted duties following this incident.