West Yorkshire Police officer sentenced for making indecent images of children

PC Alan Dudzinski, 20, of Leeds District, pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 1 to three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possession of extreme pornography.

He was arrested in May 2021 and has been suspended from duty since that time.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police’s professional standards directorate, said: “There is a victim of a sexual offence behind every one of those images. As a police force, we are committed to safeguarding and protecting the vulnerable and we know that the sharing of such images only prolongs and exacerbates the abuse that victims suffer.

“This officer’s actions go against everything that we stand for as a police service. I hope at least that this court case demonstrates that we will investigate and take action against anyone who commits such offences.