Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

West Yorkshire Police officer faces misconduct hearing accused of letting partner sell work computer for £150

A West Yorkshire Police officer faces a misconduct hearing after his partner placed a computer monitor that he received from work for sale online.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

PC Andy Liddle is scheduled to attend a three-day Gross Misconduct hearing on June 19 to 21 accused of breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

In its summary of the hearing on the force’s website, it reads: “On March 10 2021 West Yorkshire police allocated an HP Elite E243 24-inch computer monitor to PC Liddle for the purpose of agile working.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"On September 27 2021 PC Liddle’s partner advertised the same HP Elite E243 24-inch computer monitor for sale online for £150. Pictures of the monitor were included in the sale advert.

The misconduct hearing will be heard at West Yorkshire Police's headquarters in WakefieldThe misconduct hearing will be heard at West Yorkshire Police's headquarters in Wakefield
The misconduct hearing will be heard at West Yorkshire Police's headquarters in Wakefield

"It is alleged that PC Liddle has caused, permitted, or allowed his partner to list and attempt to sell the computer monitor.”

The closing date for applications to attend is today (June 15) and the result of the hearing will be published on the West Yorkshire Police website.