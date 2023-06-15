PC Andy Liddle is scheduled to attend a three-day Gross Misconduct hearing on June 19 to 21 accused of breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

In its summary of the hearing on the force’s website, it reads: “On March 10 2021 West Yorkshire police allocated an HP Elite E243 24-inch computer monitor to PC Liddle for the purpose of agile working.

"On September 27 2021 PC Liddle’s partner advertised the same HP Elite E243 24-inch computer monitor for sale online for £150. Pictures of the monitor were included in the sale advert.

The misconduct hearing will be heard at West Yorkshire Police's headquarters in Wakefield

"It is alleged that PC Liddle has caused, permitted, or allowed his partner to list and attempt to sell the computer monitor.”