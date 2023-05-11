A misconduct hearing was held after PC Liam Brookes was accused of grabbing the breasts of an officer in Revolucion de Cuba Bar on Call Lane when a group of trainees went out on January 29, 2022.

A three-day hearing was held between April 17 and 19 and a panel found that PC Brookes had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour and he was dismissed without notice.

PC Brookes had denied the allegation of gross misconduct.

Officers from a training cohort went in to Revolucion de Cuba in Leeds while on a night out. Photo: Google

The victim of the assault, named in the report as Officer A, gave evidence at the hearing, telling the panel that she was on a night out with her training cohort, which included PC Brookes.

The report states that the group went to Revolucion de Cuba at approximately 11.30pm and that PC Brookes was initially denied entry before another officer persuaded the bouncers to let him in.

Officer A was dancing with two colleagues and PC Brookes was “in and out of the group”. The report reads: “Officer A recalled PC Brookes standing behind her, when he put his arms under her armpits and placed his hands on her breasts. She recalled his hands lingering for a couple of seconds.

"She turned around shocked and saw PC Brookes who then walked off. She made a comment but could not recall the exact words, although it would have been along the lines of ‘what was that’.

"She thought his behaviour was shocking, out of order and unacceptable.”

CCTV footage of the night was also shared with the panel that showed PC Brookes and Officer A dancing together before it “abruptly stops” and PC Brookes walks off. After the incident it shows PC Brookes “largely on the edge of the group”.

Evidence was also given by the two female colleagues that Officer A was dancing with.

In his evidence, PC Brookes said that he “did not touch Officer A other than dancing” but admitted being drunk. Character references were also read out that described him as a “quiet kind man who treated people with respect”.

The panel found that the allegations against PC Brookes were proved, adding that his actions had caused “psychological harm” to Officer A and “considerable” harm to the reputation of policing.

In announcing the sanction, the panel chair, Nick Hawkins, said: “We have taken into account everything that has been said on PC Brookes’ behalf and in particular his character references. We accept that his behaviour in Revs was a drunken moment that was out of character and committed during an otherwise enjoyable night out with colleagues. Nonetheless this was a serious incident which caused harm to his female colleague.

“Women, whether civilians or police Officers, should be able to go into bars and clubs free from the fear of unwanted sexual touching. There can be no place in the police service for anyone who behaves as PC Brookes did that night and the public could have no confidence in policing if Officers were allowed to continue to serve after such behaviour.