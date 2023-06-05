Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

West Yorkshire Police officer convicted of crashing car that wasn’t hers with a child inside it and while drunk

A police officer has been convicted of crashing a car that was not hers while over the limit and with a child inside the vehicle.
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST

PC Sally Bird was convicted at a magistrates’ court of driving while over the legal alcohol limit and also for driving while uninsured. She was issued with a fine and banned from driving for a year.

She will now face a misconduct hearing on June 13 at West Yorkshire Police’s headquarters on Laburnum Road in Wakefield accused of breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour, specifically the standard of “Discreditable Conduct”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a summary of the upcoming hearing on the West Yorkshire Police website, it says that the alleged incident happened on January 24 last year. It’s alleged that while off duty and over the legal alcohol limit for driving, PC Bird drove a car without the consent of the owner and without insurance, collided with another vehicle and crashed into a wall.

The misconduct hearing will be held at the West Yorkshire Police headquarters in Wakefield this monthThe misconduct hearing will be held at the West Yorkshire Police headquarters in Wakefield this month
The misconduct hearing will be held at the West Yorkshire Police headquarters in Wakefield this month

The case summary reads: “PC Bird had a child with her in the car at the time.

“And it is contended that (if proven) the allegations amount to gross misconduct.”

The hearing will be in public but attendance at the hearing is subject to conditions set out in a separate order made by the Legally Qualified Chair (LQC), Mr Adrian Phillips.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police is required to publish the outcomes of misconduct hearings on its website and they must be published for a minimum of 28 days after the date of the hearing.