PC Sally Bird was convicted at a magistrates’ court of driving while over the legal alcohol limit and also for driving while uninsured. She was issued with a fine and banned from driving for a year.

She will now face a misconduct hearing on June 13 at West Yorkshire Police’s headquarters on Laburnum Road in Wakefield accused of breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour, specifically the standard of “Discreditable Conduct”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a summary of the upcoming hearing on the West Yorkshire Police website, it says that the alleged incident happened on January 24 last year. It’s alleged that while off duty and over the legal alcohol limit for driving, PC Bird drove a car without the consent of the owner and without insurance, collided with another vehicle and crashed into a wall.

The misconduct hearing will be held at the West Yorkshire Police headquarters in Wakefield this month

The case summary reads: “PC Bird had a child with her in the car at the time.

“And it is contended that (if proven) the allegations amount to gross misconduct.”

The hearing will be in public but attendance at the hearing is subject to conditions set out in a separate order made by the Legally Qualified Chair (LQC), Mr Adrian Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad