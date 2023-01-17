West Yorkshire Police officer charged with sexual assault and outraging public decency
A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with sexual assault and outraging public decency.
By Andrew Hutchinson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 3:26pm
PC Lee Parker, who is based at Operational Support, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a female and one count of outraging public decency. This relates to an off-duty incident in December 2021.
The 40-year-old is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 19.
PC Parker was suspended from duty at the commencement of the investigation.