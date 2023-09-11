West Yorkshire Police officer charged with offences against woman including strangulation
A West Yorkshire Police office has been charged with a number of offences against a female victim, including intentional strangulation.
Detective Constable Dean Hammond, 43, who works in Wakefield District, has been charged with intentional strangulation, assault by beating and controlling and coercive behaviour.
He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 13).
The offences occurred in the Kingston-Upon-Hull area and have been investigated by Humberside Police. They are all reported to have taken place while the officer was off duty.
He was suspended from duty after West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate was made aware of the investigation.