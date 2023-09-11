West Yorkshire Police officer charged with offences against woman including strangulation

A West Yorkshire Police office has been charged with a number of offences against a female victim, including intentional strangulation.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Constable Dean Hammond, 43, who works in Wakefield District, has been charged with intentional strangulation, assault by beating and controlling and coercive behaviour.

He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offences occurred in the Kingston-Upon-Hull area and have been investigated by Humberside Police. They are all reported to have taken place while the officer was off duty.