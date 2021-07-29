West Yorkshire Police make five arrests as they seize these terrifying weapons in just one night

The weapons were seized as part of Operation Jemlock, a crackdown on serious violence and knife crime in the county.

Operation Jemlock officers made five arrests and seized six weapons across West Yorkshire on Wednesday.

The operation was launched in April 2019 and more than 5,600 arrests have been made since, with more than 739 weapons seized and 11,599 pieces of intelligence submitted.

These terrifying weapons were seized by West Yorkshire Police on Wednesday night (Photo: WYP)

In a statement released on Twitter, an Operation Jemlock spokesperson said: "Last night Jemlock made a total of five separate arrests, seized six weapons, pursued and recovered a stolen vehicle and targeted hot spot areas.

"This highlights the positive impact we are aiming for in reducing and preventing crime. #noknivessaveslives"

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Saving Lives After Lockdown campaign is shining a light on the impact of knife crime across the city, looking at ways to prevent an upsurge in incidents as restrictions are eased.

Superintendent Damon Solley leads Operation Jemock and in April, he told the YEP that it is vital that parents and teachers listen out for signs that young people are involved in gang activity.

Supt Solley said: “Everybody has a part to play to look for the signs that young people are being drawn into that particular life.

“It’s a collective effort on the part of the whole entire community to prevent young people from picking up a weapon in the first place.

“That’s the only way that we’re going to see long term reductions in incidents of violence like this.”