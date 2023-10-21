Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

West Yorkshire Police make 28 arrests and seize £15,000 of drugs during crackdown

Police in West Yorkshire have arrested 28 people and seized Class A drugs valued at nearly £15,000 as part of a national county lines crime crackdown.
By Nick Frame
Published 21st Oct 2023, 07:49 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 07:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were involved in last week’s national police campaign, aimed at tackling serious and organised crime linking different cities, towns and even regions. A total of £14,970 of class A drugs including cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine was seized, as well as over £11,000 in suspected criminal cash.

Officers also safeguarded 12 people, all of them males and visited four addresses across where the occupants are believed to be the victims of ‘cuckooing’ - where the homes of often vulnerable people are taken over by criminals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seizures of weapons included four machetes and an axe, while three deal line mobile telephones were also seized.

Most Popular
Officers were out in force as part of the national crackdown. (pic by WYP)Officers were out in force as part of the national crackdown. (pic by WYP)
Officers were out in force as part of the national crackdown. (pic by WYP)

Educational inputs also took place at schools, while neighbourhood officers increased activity in the community including at transport hubs such as bus stations and train stations, where they worked with British Transport Police.

Increased activity took place outside prisons where members of the force’s mounted section undertook patrols. Activities to tackle County Lines crime took place during the week-long event which ran from October 9 to 15.

Detective Inspector Janet Little of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision, which is dedicated to tackling serious and organised crime in West Yorkshire, said: "I am pleased that we have made a number arrests as well as seizing drugs and cash. We have worked with partners and third sector organisations to engage with vulnerable people and ensured that those people are safeguarded.”