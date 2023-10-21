West Yorkshire Police make 28 arrests and seize £15,000 of drugs during crackdown
Officers were involved in last week’s national police campaign, aimed at tackling serious and organised crime linking different cities, towns and even regions. A total of £14,970 of class A drugs including cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine was seized, as well as over £11,000 in suspected criminal cash.
Officers also safeguarded 12 people, all of them males and visited four addresses across where the occupants are believed to be the victims of ‘cuckooing’ - where the homes of often vulnerable people are taken over by criminals.
Seizures of weapons included four machetes and an axe, while three deal line mobile telephones were also seized.
Educational inputs also took place at schools, while neighbourhood officers increased activity in the community including at transport hubs such as bus stations and train stations, where they worked with British Transport Police.
Increased activity took place outside prisons where members of the force’s mounted section undertook patrols. Activities to tackle County Lines crime took place during the week-long event which ran from October 9 to 15.
Detective Inspector Janet Little of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision, which is dedicated to tackling serious and organised crime in West Yorkshire, said: "I am pleased that we have made a number arrests as well as seizing drugs and cash. We have worked with partners and third sector organisations to engage with vulnerable people and ensured that those people are safeguarded.”