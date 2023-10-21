West Yorkshire Police make 28 arrests and seize £15,000 of drugs during crackdown

Police in West Yorkshire have arrested 28 people and seized Class A drugs valued at nearly £15,000 as part of a national county lines crime crackdown.

Officers were involved in last week’s national police campaign, aimed at tackling serious and organised crime linking different cities, towns and even regions. A total of £14,970 of class A drugs including cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine was seized, as well as over £11,000 in suspected criminal cash.

Officers also safeguarded 12 people, all of them males and visited four addresses across where the occupants are believed to be the victims of ‘cuckooing’ - where the homes of often vulnerable people are taken over by criminals.

Seizures of weapons included four machetes and an axe, while three deal line mobile telephones were also seized.

Officers were out in force as part of the national crackdown. (pic by WYP)

Educational inputs also took place at schools, while neighbourhood officers increased activity in the community including at transport hubs such as bus stations and train stations, where they worked with British Transport Police.

Increased activity took place outside prisons where members of the force’s mounted section undertook patrols. Activities to tackle County Lines crime took place during the week-long event which ran from October 9 to 15.