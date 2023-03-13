39-year-old Steven Glen has links to south Leeds, particularly Hunslet, Holbeck and Belle Isle. West Yorkshire Police have issued a statement asking for anyone with information that could aid efforts to find him to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate a wanted offender. Steven Glen, aged 39, is wanted on recall to prison.

“He has links to south Leeds, particularly the Hunslet, Holbeck and Belle Isle areas. Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13230069221 or online. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”