News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

West Yorkshire Police looking for man with connection to Leeds described as 'posing a significant threat to public'

Police are looking for a man with a connection to Leeds who is described as “posing a significant threat to the public”.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:08 GMT

Leon Samuels, 41, has previous convictions for violent offences and is wanted on recall to prison. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help locate Leon Samuels who is wanted on recall to prison. Samuels, aged 41, has previous convictions for violent offences and is described as posing a significant threat to the public.

“Samuels has connections to London and Wolverhampton. Anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by calling 999, quoting West Yorkshire Police reference 13230145818.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a tweet, West Yorkshire Police confirmed he also a connection to Leeds.

Police are searching for 41-year-old Leon Samuels who has connections with Leeds (Photo left: WYP)
Police are searching for 41-year-old Leon Samuels who has connections with Leeds (Photo left: WYP)
Police are searching for 41-year-old Leon Samuels who has connections with Leeds (Photo left: WYP)