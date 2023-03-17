West Yorkshire Police looking for man with connection to Leeds described as 'posing a significant threat to public'
Police are looking for a man with a connection to Leeds who is described as “posing a significant threat to the public”.
Leon Samuels, 41, has previous convictions for violent offences and is wanted on recall to prison. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help locate Leon Samuels who is wanted on recall to prison. Samuels, aged 41, has previous convictions for violent offences and is described as posing a significant threat to the public.
“Samuels has connections to London and Wolverhampton. Anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by calling 999, quoting West Yorkshire Police reference 13230145818.”
In a tweet, West Yorkshire Police confirmed he also a connection to Leeds.