Patrick Harty, 18, is wanted in connection with a burglary and theft in the Wakefield district. He is described as a white male of a slim build with no facial hair and police say Patrick has connections to Leeds, particularly Beeston, and Kirklees.

Officers have been searching a number of homes to try and find him, but are now asking the public for help. Anyone who has seen him or knows his current whereabouts are asked to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13220061223 or online via the Live Chat. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.