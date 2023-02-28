West Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find wanted teenager who could be hiding in Leeds
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted teenager who could be in Leeds.
Patrick Harty, 18, is wanted in connection with a burglary and theft in the Wakefield district. He is described as a white male of a slim build with no facial hair and police say Patrick has connections to Leeds, particularly Beeston, and Kirklees.
Officers have been searching a number of homes to try and find him, but are now asking the public for help. Anyone who has seen him or knows his current whereabouts are asked to get in touch.