Ex-West Yorkshire Police employee from Leeds charged with perverting justice

Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
A woman who previously worked for West Yorkshire Police is set to appear in court this week.

Kasey Howarth, 43, from Leeds, has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

She is alleged to have falsely claimed to be the driver of a Ford Transit van at the time it was caught speeding.

The charge comes after an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Counter Corruption Unit, directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ms Howarth is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, September 10.

