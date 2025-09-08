Ex-West Yorkshire Police employee from Leeds charged with perverting justice

A woman who previously worked for West Yorkshire Police is set to appear in court this week.

Kasey Howarth, 43, from Leeds, has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

She is alleged to have falsely claimed to be the driver of a Ford Transit van at the time it was caught speeding.

A former West Yorkshire Police employee has been charged with perverting the court of justice. | James Hardisty/National World

The charge comes after an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Counter Corruption Unit, directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ms Howarth is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, September 10.