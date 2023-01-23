West Yorkshire Police join national manhunt for 'high-risk sex offender' who skipped sentencing
West Yorkshire Police have joined a national manhunt for a 'high-risk sex offender' from Blackpool.
Lancashire Police issued an urgent appeal to locate James Atkinson.
Atkinson, 57, is described as a “high-risk registered sex offender” who failed to turn up to a sentencing hearing at York Crown Court.
West Yorkshire Police have now joined the hunt, tweeting: “Colleagues at Lancashire Police want to find James Atkinson who may be in Yorkshire. Have you seen him?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected]