West Yorkshire Police join national manhunt for 'high-risk sex offender' who skipped sentencing

West Yorkshire Police have joined a national manhunt for a 'high-risk sex offender' from Blackpool.

By Alex Grant
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 2:22pm

Lancashire Police issued an urgent appeal to locate James Atkinson.

Atkinson, 57, is described as a “high-risk registered sex offender” who failed to turn up to a sentencing hearing at York Crown Court.

West Yorkshire Police have now joined the hunt, tweeting: “Colleagues at Lancashire Police want to find James Atkinson who may be in Yorkshire. Have you seen him?”

Lancashire Police issued an urgent appeal to locate James Atkinson. Picture: Steve Bambridge/Lanc Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected]