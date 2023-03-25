News you can trust since 1890
West Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal for Leeds man wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for information on a Leeds man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT

Christopher Stead, 46, is wanted on recall after failing to reside at his address in Humberside. He is believed to have travelled back to the Leeds area and officers are making enquiries to locate him. He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

Anyone with information should contact police in Leeds on 101, or use the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Christopher Stead from Leeds is wanted on recall to prison