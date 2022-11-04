The incident allegedly happened on Thursday July 14. The bus left Leeds at around 4.50pm making its way to Keighley.

The suspect grabbed the victim and kissed her, whilst the bus was going through the Rodley and Greengates area. The victim got off the bus at Shipley and reported the incident to the police.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.

The assault happened on a bus travelling from Leeds to Keighley (stock image)