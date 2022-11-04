West Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Leeds bus
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus from Leeds to Keighley.
The incident allegedly happened on Thursday July 14. The bus left Leeds at around 4.50pm making its way to Keighley.
The suspect grabbed the victim and kissed her, whilst the bus was going through the Rodley and Greengates area. The victim got off the bus at Shipley and reported the incident to the police.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.
Officers would like to appeal to anyone who was on that bus at the time and who may have seen the incident to come forward. Any information can be given via 101 or the Live Chat Facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220385358