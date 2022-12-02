West Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal after sexual assault in Sainsbury's at Leeds Train Station
Police have released images to help identify a man in connection with a sexual assault in Leeds.
Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Sainsbury’s at Leeds station are today releasing this image in connection.
At 8.30pm on Saturday 19 November, a man approached and sexually assaulted a woman while she was placing an item on a shelf in the supermarket.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 592 of 19/11/22.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.