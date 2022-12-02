News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

West Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal after sexual assault in Sainsbury's at Leeds Train Station

Police have released images to help identify a man in connection with a sexual assault in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 9:08am

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Sainsbury’s at Leeds station are today releasing this image in connection.

At 8.30pm on Saturday 19 November, a man approached and sexually assaulted a woman while she was placing an item on a shelf in the supermarket.

Hide Ad

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

Police are looking for a man seen in Leeds station

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 592 of 19/11/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.