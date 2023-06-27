Leeds news you can trust since 1890
West Yorkshire Police issue Efit appeal following an indecent exposure incident in Birstall

Police is looking for help to identify a man who was reported for indecent exposure in Birstall.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read

West Yorkshire Police has issued an Efit (Electronic Facial Identification Technique) of a man they want help identifying following an indecent exposure incident in Birstall, south of Leeds.

In the appeal, they said: "The Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to speak to anyone who may know the man pictured as they continue to investigate an incident in the grounds of Oakwell Hall on Nutter Lane in Birstall on Monday June 19."

The incident occurred between 5.25pm and 5.33pm after a male shouted at and then exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog.

He has been described as white, around 18 to 19 years old, 5ft 6 ins (170cm) tall, skinny and as having short dark hair with stubble on his top lip, wearing a grey T shirt and jogging bottoms. 

The victim left the area after the incident and reported the matter to police.

Anyone who can assist police enquiries is asked to contact the Batley and Spen NPT on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat   referencing police crime number 13230340445.

The man was described as having short dark hair with stubble on his top lip, wearing a grey T shirt and jogging bottoms. (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

