West Yorkshire Police investigating after assault in Morley pub puts 19-year-old man in hospital
A young man was taken to hospital after an assault at a Morley pub just before Christmas Eve.
At 11:30pm on Friday, 23 December, West Yorkshire Police say they received a report of an assault at a pub on Albion Street.
Emergency services attended the location.
A 19-year-old male victim was taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment on injuries to his head which are not believed to be life-changing.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 or on the online 101 live chat, quoting crime reference 13220702581.