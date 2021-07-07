West Yorkshire Police in plea to fans ahead of England v Denmark Euro 2020 semi-finals

.

West Yorkshire Police experienced a significant increase in 999 call volumes on Saturday night (3rd July) compared to previous Saturdays – the same night England played Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Many calls were to report alcohol-related offences as well as reports of fighting.

The message comes as part of West Yorkshire Police’s Safe Summer campaign which aims to highlight some of the offences that take place during the summer months and have been found to take place when England play in major football tournaments.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: “We want everyone who’s going out or staying at home to watch the football to enjoy themselves, but want to emphasise that they do this safely.

“We don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun but want to make sure our villages, towns and city centres are safe.

“We did see a significant increase in 999 call volumes on Saturday, particularly in the hours following the England versus Ukraine football match.

“And it is a known fact that certain types of offending increases during major football tournaments and in the summer months generally.”

“A good night can turn bad quite easily – so I’d urge people to stay safe, know their limits and look out for others. Let’s make it a summer to remember for all the right reasons.”

The Safe Summer campaign aims to raise awareness of crimes such as domestic abuse, drink driving, one-punch manslaughter and sexual assault; and give advice on how to keep yourself and others safe on a night out.