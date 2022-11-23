West Yorkshire Police hunting Wakefield man wanted on recall to prison
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a Wakefield man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Gareth Trevor, 32, has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
He was previously living in Wakefield. A number of enquiries have been made to locate Trevor and officers are now seeking the public’s help in reporting any sightings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by using 101 Live chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220614971.