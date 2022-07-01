Kevin Fawcett, 35, was released on licence from prison in May 2021 after serving part of a sentence for an aggravated burglary.

He is now believed to have breached the terms of his release and a recall has been issued.

Kevin Fawcett, 35, is wanted by the police (Photo inset: WYP)

Officers are making extensive enquiries to find Fawcett, who is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

Anyone who knows where he is contact police in Wakefield on 101 or by using the live chat.